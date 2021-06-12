$352.90 Million in Sales Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will post sales of $352.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $358.70 million and the lowest is $346.00 million. Park-Ohio reported sales of $228.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.30 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PKOH. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 758,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,452,000 after acquiring an additional 18,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Park-Ohio by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 438,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 181,651 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 412,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,986,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 310,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKOH traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.92. 15,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,722. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.70. The stock has a market cap of $451.80 million, a PE ratio of -1,196.93 and a beta of 1.39. Park-Ohio has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

