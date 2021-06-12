366 Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,583,000 after buying an additional 7,894,252 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 8,343,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,690,000 after acquiring an additional 201,755 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,493,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,919 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,799,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,933,000 after purchasing an additional 568,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,045,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,922,000 after purchasing an additional 197,405 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $40,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,628.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,520 shares of company stock valued at $12,728,729 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $110.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

