3,939 Shares in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,251,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 111,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $598,000. Tamar Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 39,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000.

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $92.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.08 and a fifty-two week high of $96.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.86.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

