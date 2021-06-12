3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Update

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
TGOPF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.70. 1,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,541. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.23. 3i Group has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $18.11.
About 3i Group
