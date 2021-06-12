40,000 Shares in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) Purchased by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of AMMO at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POWW. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMMO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMMO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMMO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMMO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMMO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AMMO alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on POWW shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of AMMO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of AMMO in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS POWW opened at $7.16 on Friday. AMMO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

AMMO Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.