$41.64 Million in Sales Expected for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will announce sales of $41.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.40 million to $43.16 million. Esperion Therapeutics reported sales of $212.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $87.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.00 million to $99.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $200.30 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $454.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.28 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 66.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.84) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ESPR shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.27.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.37. 527,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,666. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $743.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.20. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $53.73.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,377,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,179,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

