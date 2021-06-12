43,038 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Bought by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 43,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NET. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,526 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,995,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,465,000 after buying an additional 132,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,131,000 after buying an additional 1,889,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2,017.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,394,000 after buying an additional 8,317,691 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,085,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,712,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,843. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $95.77. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.81 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $2,829,600.00. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $11,613,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 868,632 shares of company stock valued at $65,037,602 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

