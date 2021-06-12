$44.04 Million in Sales Expected for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will report $44.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.79 million to $60.28 million. Dynavax Technologies posted sales of $2.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,549.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year sales of $356.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $277.37 million to $436.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $137.04 million, with estimates ranging from $82.71 million to $191.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 51.91% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The firm had revenue of $83.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.42 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of DVAX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.18. 1,295,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,505,405. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,998.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,604,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,904,000 after buying an additional 657,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,555,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,096,000 after acquiring an additional 366,990 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,248,000 after buying an additional 79,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after buying an additional 146,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.