$44.04 Million in Sales Expected for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will report $44.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.79 million to $60.28 million. Dynavax Technologies posted sales of $2.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,549.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year sales of $356.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $277.37 million to $436.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $137.04 million, with estimates ranging from $82.71 million to $191.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 51.91% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The firm had revenue of $83.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.42 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of DVAX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.18. 1,295,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,505,405. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,998.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,604,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,904,000 after buying an additional 657,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,555,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,096,000 after acquiring an additional 366,990 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,248,000 after buying an additional 79,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after buying an additional 146,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

