$5.32 Million in Sales Expected for DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) will report sales of $5.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.51 million. DarioHealth reported sales of $1.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 197.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full year sales of $23.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.84 million to $24.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $47.64 million, with estimates ranging from $37.78 million to $57.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 74.88% and a negative net margin of 370.22%. The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DRIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRIO traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.74. 130,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,835. DarioHealth has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.29.

In other DarioHealth news, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $783,176.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,389.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DarioHealth by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

