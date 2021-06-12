6,004 Shares in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 151.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 11.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 249.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth about $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $65,831.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,041 shares in the company, valued at $24,115,009.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,155 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $81,670.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,147,695.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,466. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLGT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $73.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.48. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

