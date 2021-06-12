64,671 Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,781,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PENN. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $628,000. NFC Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 144,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 58,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on PENN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.58.

PENN opened at $83.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.07. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of -598.81 and a beta of 2.57.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.