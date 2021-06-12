$661.10 Million in Sales Expected for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will announce $661.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $666.90 million and the lowest is $655.20 million. MRC Global posted sales of $602.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.79 million.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MRC Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in MRC Global by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 137,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in MRC Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in MRC Global by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRC Global stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.94. 149,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,881. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $12.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24. The company has a market cap of $902.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.53.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

