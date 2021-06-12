75,691 Shares in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 75,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in InMode by 227.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581,312 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,997 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in InMode by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,004,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $47,673,000 after acquiring an additional 307,152 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in InMode by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 663,011 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $31,424,000 after acquiring an additional 34,568 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 473,483 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $22,482,000 after buying an additional 130,758 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 460,491 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $33,383,000 after buying an additional 305,627 shares during the period. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INMD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays started coverage on InMode in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on InMode in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $92.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.87. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $93.91.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.14 million. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

