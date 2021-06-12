78,000 Shares in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Acquired by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNTY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Century Casinos by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Century Casinos by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Century Casinos during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Century Casinos during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Century Casinos during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Century Casinos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Century Casinos in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of CNTY stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $445.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.77 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $15.84.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $72.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Equities analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

