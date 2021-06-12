$810.15 Million in Sales Expected for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) will report sales of $810.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $785.78 million to $826.10 million. Regal Beloit posted sales of $634.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year sales of $3.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regal Beloit.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

In related news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter valued at $1,023,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter valued at $5,171,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBC stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.36. 137,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,454. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regal Beloit has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $159.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regal Beloit (RBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.