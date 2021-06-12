$837.10 Million in Sales Expected for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will announce sales of $837.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $838.10 million and the lowest is $836.10 million. Service Co. International reported sales of $820.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year sales of $3.47 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE SCI traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.01. 855,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,210. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $56.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $1,105,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,745,846.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,659. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in Service Co. International by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 619,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,608,000 after acquiring an additional 89,990 shares in the last quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC raised its stake in Service Co. International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Service Co. International by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after acquiring an additional 106,588 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

