88 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,346.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,293.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,503.35 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.