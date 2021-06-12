911 Shares in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 316.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Shares of HIFS stock opened at $294.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12-month low of $154.57 and a 12-month high of $325.90.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The savings and loans company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.11 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 51.19%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.