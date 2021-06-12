$917.40 Million in Sales Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to post $917.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the lowest is $871.00 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported sales of $480.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 91.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year sales of $3.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.24 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VAC. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.43.

In other news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total transaction of $1,495,424.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,225,371.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $208,437.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,460 shares of company stock worth $2,468,591. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $87,090,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $85,041,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,214,000 after purchasing an additional 457,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $57,658,000. Finally, Minot Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $43,838,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VAC stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.07. 195,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,465. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.30. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $75.97 and a 1 year high of $190.97.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

