A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMKBY. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. AlphaValue upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

