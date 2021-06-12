Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $57.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ANF. Wedbush boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Argus raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The business had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $9,192,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 754,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,525,030.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,182,555.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,792,000 after acquiring an additional 655,812 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.8% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,619,256 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,556,000 after acquiring an additional 157,716 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 661,373 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 155.1% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,978,000 after acquiring an additional 655,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,580,000 after acquiring an additional 96,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

