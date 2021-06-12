Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Position Raised by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the quarter. Acadia Healthcare makes up approximately 1.2% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.97% of Acadia Healthcare worth $49,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter.

ACHC stock opened at $67.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.57. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $67.99.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.76 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ACHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

