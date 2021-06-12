Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 130,022 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 146.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,022 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $8,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 738,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,028,000 after purchasing an additional 363,670 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 383,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,600,000 after buying an additional 215,621 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYF stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.94. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

