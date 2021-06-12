Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,269 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $8,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Core-Mark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Core-Mark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Core-Mark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Core-Mark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CORE opened at $47.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.68. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.40.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Core-Mark’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

