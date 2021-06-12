Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $7.17 Million Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 28,165 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Koppers worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koppers in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 12,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KOP. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

KOP stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $707.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.01. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.25.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

