Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 399,431 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 5,299.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 406,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399,431 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $7,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in TEGNA during the first quarter worth $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TEGNA during the first quarter worth $158,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGNA opened at $19.15 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

