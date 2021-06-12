Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) Insider Joshua Lowcock Acquires 15,000 Shares

Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) insider Joshua Lowcock purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.71 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of A$40,575.00 ($28,982.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.36.

Get Accent Group alerts:

About Accent Group

Accent Group Limited engages in the retail, distribution, and franchise of lifestyle footwear, apparel, and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. Its brands include The Athlete's Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Merrell, CAT, Vans, Dr. Martens, Saucony, Timberland, Sperry, Palladium, Stance, Supra, Subtype, The Trybe, PIVOT, Stylerunner and Podium Sports.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Accent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.