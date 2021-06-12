ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded ACCO Brands from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

NYSE ACCO opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.97. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The company has a market cap of $880.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.66 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.00%. On average, analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,886,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,559,000 after buying an additional 315,170 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,519,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,740,000 after buying an additional 277,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 112,039 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,676,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 29,265 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.