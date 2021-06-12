Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of ACER stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.49. Acer Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $5.84.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $66,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $233,000. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

