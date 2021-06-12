ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Down 85.8% in May

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 85.8% from the May 13th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACSAY opened at $6.11 on Friday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42.

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

ACS, Actividades de ConstrucciÃ³n y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, Rest of Europe, North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, and airport works; residential, and social infrastructure and facilities; and contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities.

