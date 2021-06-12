Advisory Research Inc. Boosts Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of IRM opened at $46.28 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $47.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 24,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,716.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,716.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $67,418.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,569 shares of company stock worth $5,732,943 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.