Advisory Research Inc. Makes New $128,000 Investment in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $449,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,186,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $319,000.

Get Velocity Acquisition alerts:

Shares of VELOU opened at $9.95 on Friday. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VELOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU).

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.