Advisory Research Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,713 PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,713 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PTC by 272.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,002,000 after buying an additional 1,284,537 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,965,000. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,196,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,616,000 after purchasing an additional 788,995 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of PTC by 2,053.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 594,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,105,000 after purchasing an additional 566,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of PTC by 62.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 960,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,144,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $136.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 72.56, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.52. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.30 and a 52-week high of $149.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $159,431.52. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,232. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

