Advisory Research Inc. Reduces Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESTC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.8% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Elastic by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Elastic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $136.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of -92.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.08. Elastic has a one year low of $80.16 and a one year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $25,622.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,098 shares in the company, valued at $5,084,178.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $417,965.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,470,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,330,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,880 shares of company stock worth $4,762,219. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Elastic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.26.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

