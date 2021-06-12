Advisory Research Inc. Takes $301,000 Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,074,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,422,484,000 after purchasing an additional 942,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,473,000 after purchasing an additional 288,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,889,000 after buying an additional 171,490 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,604,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,590,000 after purchasing an additional 140,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $135,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALNY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $165.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.99. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.29 and a 1-year high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.62) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $267,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,151 shares of company stock worth $5,595,162. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

