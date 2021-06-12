Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Bought by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,214 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 1,296.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 855,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 794,633 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter valued at $2,080,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 807,080 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 14,894 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Aegon has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

