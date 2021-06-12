Aequim Alternative Investments LP Sells 75,000 Shares of Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP decreased its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Colfax comprises about 2.0% of Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s holdings in Colfax were worth $31,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CFXA. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Colfax by 9.7% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Colfax by 383.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Colfax by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Colfax by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 62,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colfax by 9.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 303,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,682,000 after purchasing an additional 27,020 shares in the last quarter.

Colfax stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.11. 40,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,161. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.91. Colfax Co. has a 12-month low of $111.09 and a 12-month high of $205.31.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

