Aequim Alternative Investments LP Takes $965,000 Position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Untitled Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,359,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 34,578 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 863,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,277,000 after acquiring an additional 228,600 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 580,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,634,000 after acquiring an additional 41,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Repay alerts:

NASDAQ:RPAY traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $24.01. The stock had a trading volume of 413,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,602. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -30.01 and a beta of 0.79. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $233,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 179,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,106.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,421 shares of company stock valued at $915,039 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.64.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.