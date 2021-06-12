AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Position Trimmed by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,221,000 after acquiring an additional 140,196 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 918,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 471,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,993,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 276,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,023,000 after buying an additional 76,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 272,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,658,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $112.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.72 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.63. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.83 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

In related news, VP Alison Marie Roelke sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 24,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $2,998,792.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,153,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,025 shares of company stock valued at $15,224,141. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

