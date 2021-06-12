AFC Gamma, Inc. (AFCG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on June 30th

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

AFCG stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.09. The company had a trading volume of 61,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,061. AFC Gamma has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. On average, equities analysts forecast that AFC Gamma will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Gilbert Kalikow purchased 5,000 shares of AFC Gamma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $136,800.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AFC Gamma stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

AFCG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.70 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.