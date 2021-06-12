Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading 5% Higher

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s share price rose 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.33 and last traded at $63.28. Approximately 30,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,084,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.26.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The firm had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.94 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,243,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $4,302,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the first quarter worth $362,507,000. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at $18,477,000. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

