Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.39.

AGTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Agiliti stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. Agiliti has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $23.11.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

