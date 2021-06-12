Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.85.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.31.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.50%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Agree Realty by 126.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Agree Realty by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Agree Realty by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

