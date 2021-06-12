Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 14.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 55.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. WBI Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $80.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.31. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $87.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.47.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $221.91 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

