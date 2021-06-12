Aigen Investment Management LP Has $378,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $20.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.66. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 96.76% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $82.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

