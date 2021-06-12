Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $395,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON opened at $225.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.53 and a 52-week high of $234.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

