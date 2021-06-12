Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $347,000 Investment in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RE. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RE stock opened at $253.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $193.02 and a 12-month high of $281.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.64.
Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 83.11%.
Everest Re Group Company Profile
Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.
