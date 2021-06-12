Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,309,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,631,000 after buying an additional 327,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,150,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,776,000 after buying an additional 1,072,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,191,000 after buying an additional 200,510 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,624,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,170,000 after buying an additional 428,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,127,000 after buying an additional 887,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Medallia alerts:

In related news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 75,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $2,255,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,962,918.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,255 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $65,733.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 352,929 shares of company stock valued at $9,971,805. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDLA shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

NYSE:MDLA opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.68. Medallia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.