Aigen Investment Management LP Reduces Holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,851 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,527,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Argo Group International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,568,000 after acquiring an additional 171,940 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Argo Group International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 884,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,649,000 after acquiring an additional 161,800 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Argo Group International by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 945,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,297,000 after acquiring an additional 106,159 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Argo Group International by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after acquiring an additional 89,040 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARGO shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Argo Group International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.08.

NYSE:ARGO opened at $53.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.04. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.60. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -193.75%.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.