Aigen Investment Management LP Trims Stock Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 68.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,298 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $31.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.08. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th.

Several brokerages have commented on ZTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

